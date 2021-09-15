STAYC take home their first-ever music show win with ‘Stereotype’ on ‘The Show’

Rookie K-pop girl group STAYC have achieved their first music show win with ‘Stereotype’ on The Show.

The group managed to bag their first-ever win during the September 14 episode of SBS MTV’s The Show. The achievement marks the first time the six-member act have ever managed to take home a win on a South Korean music show since their debut in 2020. The two other nominees for that episode included fromis_9‘s ‘Talk & Talk’ and PURPLE KISS‘ ‘Zombie’.

After STAYC had received their trophy, all six members were teary-eyed as the group’s leader, Sumin, delivered a speech thanking High Up Entertainment staff, fans, fellow members and family members for their support.

‘Stereotype’ is the lead single of STAYC’s recently-released mini-album of the same name. The release of this record follows two highly-successful single albums, ‘STAYDOM’ and ‘Star To A Young Culture’, the former of which had arrived in April this year and featured the group’s breakout track ‘ASAP’.

During an online press conference held for the release of ‘Stereotype’, STAYC also revealed that the song had been written before they had debuted. “This is a song that we received when we had been chosen for the debut lineup,” Seeun said. “It felt too much of a waste to keep it to ourselves and we wanted to share it with fans as soon as possible.”

The track was produced by Black Eyed Pilseung, the co-founder of the group’s agency High Up Entertainment, and are known for working on hits such as TWICE’s ‘Fancy’ and Chung Ha’s ‘Gotta Go’.