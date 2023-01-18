STAYC to release new music next month, High Up Entertainment confirms

K-pop girl group STAYC will be releasing new music in February, as confirmed by label High Up Entertainment.

Earlier today (January 18), Korean news outlet SPOTV News reported that the six-piece are currently gearing up to release new music sometime next month. Shortly after the report surfaced, the music label confirmed it in a brief statement to Sports Kyunghang. “STAYC is preparing to make a comeback with the aim of releasing a new album in February,” the statement read, as translated by Soompi.

While details about the upcoming record remain scarce at the time of publication, more details including the album’s title, tracklist and a definitive release date are expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

STAYC’s February album will mark the first time the K-pop group have released new music in roughly seven months, with their last music being the July 2022 single album ‘We Need Love’. Led by title track ‘Beautiful Monster’, the four-track project also included B-sides ‘I Like It’, ‘Love’, as well as a TAK remix of previous February 2022 hit single ‘RUN2U’.

All four tracks on ‘We Need Love’ were written and composed by hitmakers Black Eyed Pilseung, frequent STAYC collaborator Jeon Goon, and producers Rado and Flyt. Black Eyed Pilseung are also executives at STAYC’s label High Up Entertainment.

NME’s Tanu I. Raj awarded ‘We Need Love’ three stars, writing that it was “disappointing to find that they may have played it safe on ‘We Need Love’”. They continued: “Despite the individual strengths of its songs, ‘We Need Love’ leaves much to be desired as a whole. It seems to be missing not only the aforementioned experimental streak STAYC have become synonymous with, but also complexity in the story they build.”