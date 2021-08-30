Hear a preview of STAYC’s upcoming mini-album ‘Stereotype’

K-pop girl group STAYC have previewed their upcoming mini-album ‘Stereotype’ with a new highlight medley.

On August 30 at Midnight KST, the six-member act dropped a video that features snippets of songs from their forthcoming four-track project. However, the preview only showcases the isolated vocals from the group’s upcoming release, removing the instrumental backing.

The first track of the forthcoming mini-album is ‘Stereotype’, which is also the title track of the new release. “Don’t look at me with coloured glasses / I’m a different kind of girl,” they boldly declare on the forthcoming single.

Other tracks previewed include the heartfelt ‘I’ll Be There’, the rap-focused ‘Slow Down’ and the vocally impressive ‘Complex’. The full versions of all four songs will be available on September 6 when ‘STEREOTYPE’ is released.

All songs on ‘STEREOTYPE’ were written by production duo Black Eye Pilseung, who founded STAYC’s agency High Up Entertainment, and composer Jeon Goon. Black Eye Pilseung are known for working on hits such as TWICE’s ‘Fancy’ and Chung Ha’s ‘Gotta Go’.

‘STEREOTYPE’ will also be STAYC’s first-ever mini-album, the follow-up to their two highly-successful single albums ‘STAYDOM’ and ‘Star To A Young Culture’. The former, which arrived earlier in April, featured the group’s breakout title track ‘ASAP’.

Earlier this year, the rookie group released several covers of hit pop songs via their YouTube channel, including their funky rendition of Doja Cat and SZA’s collaboration, ‘Kiss Me More’. More recently, member Su-min also dropped her cover of Olivia Rodrigo’s Hot 100 chart-topping hit ‘good 4 u’.