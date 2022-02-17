STAYC unveil glitzy teaser for upcoming ‘RUN2U’ music video

STAYC have unveiled the first teaser for the music video of their upcoming single ‘RUN2U’.

In the brand-new clip, the K-pop girl group run down a bright blue hallway in slow motion, with light spilling in from a heart-shaped window behind them. The instrumental builds as close-up shots of each of the six members are shown, until we hear a snippet of the song’s chorus: “So I run to you.”

Both ‘RUN2U’ and its accompanying music video are due out on February 21 at 6pm KST. The song, will also be featured on STAYC’s upcoming second mini-album ‘YOUNG-LUV.COM’, which will arrive at the same time.

Aside from its title track, ‘YOUNG-LUV.COM’ will also feature five other tracks, two of which were both produced and written by High Up Entertainment heads and hitmaker duo Black Eyed Pilseung. Other writers credited on the girl group’s new record include frequent EXID and Apink collaborators BEOMxNANG on ‘247’ and ‘Butterfly’.

First announced earlier this month through a cryptic motion teaser, ‘YOUNG-LUV.COM’ is set to arrive about five months after STAYC’s first mini-album ‘Stereotype’, which was released in September 2021. That project had been the follow-up to their viral breakout hit ‘ASAP’, which dropped in April.

STAYC was named one of NME’s 100 Emerging Artists of 2022, where they were praised for their distinctive sound and “sheer pop optimism”. Closer to home, the girl group had also taken home a trophy for Best Performance at the 31st Seoul Music Awards, and a Digital Song Bonsang for ‘ASAP’ at the 36th Golden Disc Awards last month.