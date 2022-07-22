Stefanie Sun, Namewee to perform at Singapore’s One Love Asia Festival in October

Singaporean mandopop artist Stefanie Sun and Malaysian rapper Namewee will be headlining Singapore’s upcoming One Love Asia Festival.

READ MORE: Here are the biggest concerts and music festivals to catch in Southeast Asia in 2022

The two-day festival on October 22 and 23 this year will be taking place at the Bayfront Event Space near the city-state’s landmark Marina Bay Sands. Sun, who is best known for her ballad ‘Ni Guang’, will be sharing the stage with her award-winning compatriots Show Lo and Tanya Chua.

Also on the bill are Hong Kong Cantopop singer, Kelly Chen, Taiwanese mandopop singer Weibird, Taiwanese pop rock trio F.I.R, and Taiwanese indie group Oaeen – formerly known as Sodagreen.

Advertisement

The festival’s organiser IMC Live Global shared the news of the event on Instagram this morning (July 22), saying fans can expect the two-day extravaganza to be filled with eight hours of powerhouse singers with a full band and “state-of-the-art” production.

Tickets for the festival will begin selling on July 25 via www.allaccess-asia.com and www.sistic.com.sg, and doors on the days of the event will open at 4pm. General admission is set SGD$121 per day or SGD$221 for a two-day pass, while premium admission is priced at SGD$161 for daily entry or SGD$281 for the two-day pass.

Channel News Asia quoted festival organiser as saying that each artist will be performing 40-minutes sets each. “In short, (the artists are) coming out swinging!” IMC Live Global said in a press release.

The show in October marks the festival’s inaugural run after being postponed from May 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In May this year, Sun held a live streamed concert titled ‘How Are you? Stefanie Sun’s Douyin Online Concert’, and attracted a whopping 240 million viewers.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Namewee’s song ‘Fragile Heart’ featuring Australian-born Malaysian singer Kimberly Chen received a nomination for Taiwan’s 33rd Golden Melody Awards earlier this month, while his latest album ‘Ghostician’ also received a nomination for Best Album Design.