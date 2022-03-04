Stephanie Poetri announces new EP, ‘Oh To Be In Love’

Indonesian pop singer Stephanie Poetri has announced a new EP. ‘Oh To Be In Love’.

The 88rising act announced the news via an Instagram post on Thursday (March 3), confirming its release date of March 18. She also shared a snippet of the project’s lead single, ‘Bad Haircut’.

Watch the clip below.

‘Bad Haircut’ will release alongside the EP, and will feature JVKE, per a press release. The track will reportedly see the two artists profess their devotion to their loved ones.

While it is currently unclear just how many songs will appear on ‘Oh To Be In Love’, two other tracks have been revealed via said press release. The EP will include a new cut, ‘Please Don’t Die Before I Do’, and the previously released single, ‘Picture Myself’.

Stephanie Poetri first released ‘Picture Myself’ in January, along with a music video in which Poetri explored New York on her own, even ripping into a heart-shaped pizza at one point.

Following its release, Poetri took to social media to share that ‘Picture Myself’ is the “first of many songs” that she will release this year “that feel like part of a sound that I could be making for the rest of my life”.

In September, Stephanie Poetri released an acoustic version of her EP, ‘AM:PM’ with an additional track, ‘Matamu (Acoustic)’, which she originally debuted on YouTube last year. ‘Matamu’ was originally recorded by her mother, Titi DJ. The original version of Poetri’s debut EP was released in March last year.