Stephanie Poetri revels in the comforts of a relationship on ‘Breakfast in Bed’

Indonesian singer Stephanie Poetri has teamed up with rapper and songwriter gnash for her romantic new single ‘Breakfast in Bed’.

The single, which was released on streaming platforms via Infinite Thrills and 88rising Music on October 28 alongside a Sasha Lebedeva-directed music video, sees Poetri musing about the comfort of settling into a relationship as she sings, “Never been in somethin’ like this before / Love was scary but it’s not anymore,” and “Let’s blame the weather, you call your friends / Spend my Friday weekend plans to cancel them instead” in what is being billed as a preview of Poetri’s “next phase of music”.

Watch the music video for ‘Breakfast in Bed’ below.

‘Breakfast in Bed’ is the first new material from Poetri following the release of her EP ‘Oh To Be In Love’, which was released earlier this year on March 18. The EP included the singles ‘Bad Haircut’ featuring TikTok star and singer JVKE and ‘Picture Myself’, which both received music videos. At the time ‘Picture Myself’ was released, Poetri said that it was the “first of many songs” to be released in 2022 “that feel like part of a sound that I could be making for the rest of my life”.

She previously released an acoustic version of her 2020 EP ‘AM:PM’ in September last year. The acoustic EP included the additional track ‘Matamu (Acoustic)’, a track written by her mother that she originally debuted on YouTube last year.

Poetri is set to join Rich Brian, NIKI, Joji, Jackson Wang, ex-Day6 member eaJ and more at Head In The Clouds festival’s upcoming debuts in Manila and Jakarta. Head In The Clouds festival in Jakarta will be held on December 3 and December 4 at the Community Park PIK2, while the Manila debut will go forward on on December 9 and 10 at the SM Festival Grounds in Paranaque City, Manila.