Stephanie Poetri releases an acoustic version of ‘AM:PM’ EP

Indonesian pop singer Stephanie Poetri has released an acoustic rework of her debut EP, ‘AM:PM’.

The ‘AM:PM (Acoustic)’ EP features stripped-down versions of all six tracks from the release, along with an additional track, ‘Matamu (Acoustic)’, which she originally debuted on YouTube last year. ‘Matamu’ was originally recorded by her mother, Titi DJ.

A visualizer for the EP by artists Hanavbara premiered on Poetri’s YouTube page on Tuesday night. Watch it below.

The EP, per Poetri’s Instagram post, was recorded with a live band in Jakarta. Hanavbara are best known for their anime-style recreations of K-pop acts such as BTS, BLACKPINK, and Red Velvet.

Poetri has also teased “a few other very very special surprises for you coming soon”, although further details remain unknown at the time of writing.

Poetri, who garnered international recognition with the release of her 2019 single, ‘I Love You 3000’, which went viral for its Avengers references. The song then received an official remix featuring Jackson Wang on 88rising’s ‘Head In The Clouds II’ album.

The young Indonesian singer-songwriter released her six-tracked debut EP, ‘AM:PM’ in March, following the releases of hit singles ‘Selfish’, ‘IRL’ and ‘How We Used To’.

In an interview with NME, Poetri explained the narrative of her EP, saying that it explores two opposing themes and their accompanying emotions: the brightness of day and the darkness of night.

Stephanie Poetri is scheduled to perform at 88rising’s upcoming Head In The Clouds festival in November, which will feature performances from her labelmates Rich Brian, NIKI, Joji, Warren Hue and more.