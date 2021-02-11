Stephanie Poetri releases new single ‘IRL’ ahead of upcoming EP

Indonesian pop singer Stephanie Poetri has unveiled a new song, ‘IRL’.

The song, which dropped today (February 11), follows January’s ‘How We Used To’ and December’s ‘Selfish’. All three tracks will appear on her upcoming EP, ‘AM:PM’.

Revealing details about ‘IRL’ on Instagram on February 7, Poetri said that the song was made “for my family and loved ones, fans & my friends new and old who helped me get through”.

Advertisement

She revealed that the song was made after a particularly trying year, and the music video — entirely self-edited and produced — is composed of personal clips from friends in quarantine, including YouTubers AmandaRachLee and urmomashley, along with friends from her growing Twitch community.

“I really just wanted to celebrate my friends and make this video for all of us,” she said. Watch it below:

The music video was published in support of GlobalGiving’s Coronavirus Relief Fund, with Poetri encouraging fans to send receipts of their donations to her email address. “If u make a donation, send a receipt to stephanie.poetri@88rising.com so I can send u a thank u ❤️,” she writes.

‘IRL’ is the latest single from ‘AM:PM’, which is scheduled to be released in March via 88rising. The EP will feature both acoustic and R&B-styled numbers, with the tracklist following a thematic mood concept — from “hope, energy, love” to “somber, melancholy”.

Advertisement

In December, Poetri also performed ‘Selfish’ and her breakout single ‘I Love You 3000’ for NME Home Sessions, making her the last artist to appear on the series in 2020. Watch her set below.