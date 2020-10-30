Stephanie Poetri releases stripped-down cover of her mother Titi DJ’s song ‘Matamu’

Rising Indonesian pop star Stephanie Poetri has released a cover of ‘Matamu’, a song originally by her mother, the singer Titi DJ.

The track, as Poetri notes on YouTube, is her favourite song from her mother’s discography. Unlike the original track from 2003, which features a full band, Poetri’s rendition of the song is stripped-down, with layered vocals and lightly strummed guitar chords.

The cover, which was released on Wednesday, October 28, now has over 35,000 views and counting. Watch it below:

Advertisement

Stephanie Poetri has been performing music since 2015, but broke through last year with the Avengers-referencing track ‘I Love You 3000’, which went viral. Poetri was then enlisted to appear on label 88rising’s ‘Head In The Clouds II’ album alongside the likes of NIKI, Joji and Rich Brian.

For the album, she collaborated with Jackson Wang for a remix of ‘I Love You 3000’. Poetri’s original track and the remix have garnered a cumulative total of over 130million streams on Spotify alone.

Earlier this year, Poetri released two new singles, ‘Do You Love Me’ in February and ‘Straight To You’ in April.

Advertisement

Poetri’s mother, Titi DJ, is considered an icon in the Indonesian music scene. Making her debut all the way back in 1984, DJ went over to release over 16 albums and was enlisted to serve as a judge for the first five seasons of Indonesian Idol. DJ was also the first female coach to win The Voice Indonesia in 2019.