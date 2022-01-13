Stephanie Poetri shares music video for new single, ‘Picture Myself’

Indonesian pop singer Stephanie Poetri has shared her latest single, the acoustic track ‘Picture Myself’.

The track – and its accompanying music video – arrived on streaming platforms on Thursday (January 13). It tackles the topic of long-distance relationships from the perspective of the singer-songwriter, following her personal experiences.

Directed by Eileen Yoon, the music video depicts Poetri wandering the streets of New York alone, snapping pictures of scenic spots and ripping into a heart-shaped pizza on her own.

Advertisement

Watch the music video for ‘Picture Myself’ below.

“’Picture Myself’ is an acoustic rendition of what long-distance feels like and the constant wondering of whether it’s worth it or not,” said Poetri in a press statement.

“As someone who’s experienced a long-distance relationship, it feels like this song really captures the cycle of worrying and missing and confusion.”

Following its release, Poetri took to social media to share that ‘Picture Myself’ is the “first of many songs” that she will release this year “that feel like part of a sound that I could be making for the rest of my life”.

Advertisement

‘Picture Myself’ follows the release of an acoustic version of ‘AM:PM’ in September along with an additional track, ‘Matamu (Acoustic)’, which she originally debuted on YouTube last year. ‘Matamu’ was originally recorded by her mother, Titi DJ. The original version of Poetri’s debut EP was released in March last year.

In an interview with NME, the 88rising talked about the narrative of her EP, explaining that it explores two opposing themes and their accompanying emotions: the brightness of day and the darkness of night.

In other 88rising news, the label’s HEAD IN THE CLOUDS FOREVER festival have been included in this year’s Coachella lineup, alongside solo performances from NIKI, Rich Brian and Joji.