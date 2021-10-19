Stereolab’s Lætitia Sadier returns with a new song, ‘New Moon’

Stereolab’s Lætitia Sadier has returned with a new song titled ‘New Moon’.

The track, released last week, is taken from her forthcoming as-yet-untitled album, due for release in 2022 via Duophonic Super 45s and Drag City.

‘New Moon’ is Sadier’s first new solo material since her 2017 album ‘Find Me Finding You’, which was released under the Lætitia Sadier Source Ensemble.

The new single continues Sadier’s exploration of bossa nova-inspired melodies and dreamy indie rock instrumentation. It arrived with a music video co-directed by Sadier and Tanya Small.

Watch the ‘New Moon’ music video below.

Sadier says the track, which she recorded in London with Hannes Plattmeier, is about “the nature of trauma”.

“By going through a process of feeling the emotions of all of that has stricken or afflicted us collectively and individually, and not avoiding these feelings,” she says, “[it] is a sure way to evolve and cut the ties of the past that are keeping us down and into the turmoil we are currently experiencing.”

Tomorrow (October 20), Sadier will embark on a series of solo engagements in the UK. See the dates below. Find tickets here.

October

20 – The Music Hall, Ramsgate

22 – The Victoria, London

23 – West Hill, Brighton

26 – CCA, Glasgow

27 – Doublet Bar, Glasgow

28 – The Cluny, Newcastle

29 – The Golden Lion, Todmorden

31 – The Tallyrand, Manchester

November

1 – Moles, Bath

2 – The Jericho, Oxford