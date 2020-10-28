Stereophonics’ Kelly Jones announces new solo album and documentary ‘Don’t Let The Devil Take Another Day’

Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones has announced the release of new solo album ‘Don’t Let The Devil Take Another Day’, which sees him putting an intimate, acoustic spin on some of the band’s biggest tracks.
Recorded across the UK in 2019, the album has been previewed with Jones’ take on Kris Kristofferson‘s ‘Help Me Make It Through The Night’, which was sung to the Welsh star by his father when he was a child.
Ahead of the album’s arrival on December 3, Jones will also debut a new documentary of the same name at the ‘The Doc n Roll Festival’ – which tells of secrets and turmoil within the singer’s own personal life.
Describing the new documentary, filmmaker Ben Lowe said: “I’ve been to hundreds of gigs in my life – shooting with my camera or purely as a fan – but I’d never experienced a show quite like Kelly’s on this tour.
“You recognise there’s something pretty special happening on-stage if the performances, and the stories he was telling between them, can make an audience laugh and cry on the same night.
“I wanted to make this documentary feel as truthful and heartfelt as Kelly’s shows. I knew it would be beautiful to hear these songs in a theatre, but I was really blown away. After the tour when Kelly told me about his first few months of the year, I felt inspired by the courage and honesty of it all.”
You can check out the album track listing in full below.
01. Hurry Up And Wait
02. You’re My Star
03. Suzy
04. Katie
05. I Wanna Get Lost With You
06. Help Me Make It Through The Night
07. I Stopped To Fill My Car Up
08. Before Anyone Knew Our Name
09. Mr Writer
10. Rewind
11. Local Boy In The Photograph
12. Feel
13. Into The World
14. This Life Ain’t Easy (But It’s The One That We All Got)
15. Boy On A Bike
16. No-one’s Perfect
17. Show Me How
18. Maybe Tomorrow
19. Traffic
20. Just Looking
21. Dakota
Earlier this year, Jones also opened up on his teenage child’s gender transition in a frank interview.