Steve Vai has opened up about his role in the Foo Fighters upcoming new hour movie, Studio 666.

The legendary guitar shredder recently revealed that he has a part in the film, but one that many fans might not realise without his help.

Vai’s hands appear during a scene where he’s shredding a guitar in the film. Previously, he’s appeared in Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey, playing various guitars as the characters in the film.

Advertisement

He opened up about his role more in a series of tweets yesterday (February 17).

He said: “Last night I attended the premiere screening of the new [Foo Fighters] movie Studio 666. What a hoot! The movie is just off the charts gory and funny. Our favorite Foos are cast in a haunted house where Dave becomes possessed and starts doing strange things.”

He continued: “There’s this one scene where Dave is trying to explain to the band what he wanted them to play, but he is half out of his mind and starts wailing wildly. Dave doesn’t actually shred as a guitar player, and I actually live a 3 minute walk from where they were filming.”

“So Dave called me and asked if they could shoot my hands and shredding for the scene. It was a glorious blast of demonic shred pleasure and when I saw it in the theater, I had to throw my head back and laugh out loud.”

You can see the series of tweets below:

Last night I attended the premiere screening of the new @foofighters movie “Studio 666.” What a hoot! The movie is just off the charts gory and funny. Our favorite Foos are cast in a haunted house where Dave becomes possessed and starts doing strange things. pic.twitter.com/Z7BKGkU9lD — Steve Vai (@stevevai) February 17, 2022

There’s this one scene where Dave is trying to explain to the band what he wanted them to play, but he is half out of his mind and starts wailing wildly. Dave doesn’t actually shred as a guitar player, and I actually live a 3 minute walk from where they were filming… — Steve Vai (@stevevai) February 17, 2022

Advertisement

So Dave called me and asked if they could shoot my hands and shredding for the scene. It was a glorious blast of demonic shred pleasure and when I saw it in the theater, I had to throw my head back and laugh out loud. — Steve Vai (@stevevai) February 17, 2022

It was really great to hang with the Foos that day. With BJ McDonnell as director and a host of other fine folks, The Foos made a fantastic movie that their fans are going to “eat up raw.” — Steve Vai (@stevevai) February 17, 2022

In other news, Dave Grohl has said he hopes to release a full album of new thrash metal music by next week.

Earlier this week a track by the fictional band Dream Widow, which features on the Studio 666 soundtrack, was released, and Grohl has now revealed that more new music is on the way.

Speaking on The Howard Stern Show this week, Grohl explained more about how the film’s soundtrack connects with its premise, which sees the Foos setting up to record their 10th album in a haunted mansion.

“I wind up finding this creepy basement. And I go into the basement, I find this tape by a band [Dream Widow] from 25 years ago that recorded there,” Grohl said. “And there’s this song that, if recorded and completed, the fucking demon in the house is unleashed, and then, whatever, all hell breaks loose.”

Speaking in another new interview with Rolling Stone, Grohl said that he now hopes to release a full Dream Widow album by the time Studio 666 premieres next week.

“It will be [Dream Widow’s] ‘lost album’,” Grohl said of the project. “It’ll be the album they were making before [the lead singer] fucking killed the entire band.

“I mean, I work fast, but fuck, this deadline is going to kill me,” he added. “Yes, I’ll get it out for the movie. By February 25th, there will be a Dream Widow record.”

A precise release date for the record has yet to be announced.

Last weekend Foo Fighters streamed a pre-recorded gig from the Los Angeles Convention Center, broadcasting it as an “immersive 180-degree VR concert” on the band’s Facebook and Instagram pages (AKA the ‘Metaverse’) and the Horizon Venues app.