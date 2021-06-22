Frontman of Indonesian reggae band Steven & Coconuttreez dies of COVID-19

The vocalist of Indonesian reggae band Steven & Coconuttreez, Tepeng, died earlier today (June 22) due to COVID-19.

According to Coconuts Jakarta, the singer’s manager Putra has confirmed the news of his passing. Tepeng was reportedly undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bumi Serpong Damai City, South Tangerang, but succumbed to the disease. He was 46 years old.

The band have paid tribute to their fallen member on Instagram.

Steven & Coconuttreez members Tege and Rival reportedly bid farewell to their bandmate in an Instagram live broadcast from the hospital following Tepeng’s final moments.

Tege asked viewers and fans to pray for Tepeng’s soul “so that he passes away in his best condition and his sins are forgiven”. Meanwhile, Rival claimed that Tepeng had been battling an illness that “required special care” for four years, but did not elaborate.

Tepeng – whose real name is Steven Nugraha Kaligis – formed the Jakarta-based band Steven & Coconuttreez with seven original members in 2005. They are best known for their single ‘Welcome To My Paradise’ from their debut album ‘The Other Side’ released in the same year.

Before the group went on a hiatus in 2009, they dropped two more albums: ‘Easy Going’ in 2006 and ‘Good Atmosphere’ in 2008. After the band announced a break, individual members began working on solo projects, with Tepeng himself launching his solo alter ego Steven Jam.

The reggae outfit returned as a four-member group a decade later and released a track called ‘Fallin’ in 2019.