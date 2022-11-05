Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel announce joint 2023 tour

Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel have announced a joint 2023 tour in the US.

The duo have confirmed three concerts for their ‘Two Icons, One Night’ jaunt so far and are planning to expand it to “five to seven shows,” according to Consequence.

The trio of gigs will start at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on March 10 before calling at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington on April 8 and Nissan Stadium in Nashville on May 19.

Tickets will go on sale next Friday (November 11) at 10am local time and will be available for purchase here.

ICYMI! I’m excited to hit the road with @billyjoel next year. ✨https://t.co/5oMQl8wnpw 3/10 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium

4/8 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

5/19 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium Citi presale 11/7 @ 10am

Live Nation presale 11/10 @ 10am

On sale 11/11 @ 10am pic.twitter.com/Pvv4aP4AZK — Stevie Nicks (@StevieNicks) November 4, 2022

It comes after the Fleetwood Mac singer recently urged fans in the US to register to vote ahead of the 2022 midterm elections by sharing a poem, which she plans to also record as a song.

Nicks shared the poem, which is titled ‘Get It Back’, alongside a statement last month addressed to “Friends, Fans and Women of America; from 18 to 100 years old”.

“At 74 years old, I can honestly say that I am worried about every one of you. Worried about health care, and just in general, worried about your God given rights. You must gather together now. You must register to vote as soon as you can,” Nicks wrote. “And you must vote.”

Joel meanwhile, was recently announced to headline BST Hyde Park in 2023.

He will perform on July 7, 2023, in what will be his only European live appearance of the year. Any remaining tickets for that show are available here.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will also be performing on July 6 and July 8 while BLACKPINK will feature on July 2 and Pink will also make an appearance June 24.