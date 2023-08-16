Stevie Nicks says watching ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ felt like “watching my own story”

Fleetwood Mac‘s Stevie Nicks has shared her thoughts on Amazon Prime Video‘s Daisy Jones & The Six after watching it for the second time.
Just finished watching @daisyjonesand6 for the 2nd time. In the beginning, it wasn't really my story, but Riley seamlessly, soon became my story.
It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story.
It was very emotional for me. I just wish Christine… pic.twitter.com/CmbexMFx6l
— Stevie Nicks (@StevieNicks) August 15, 2023
Loosely based on Fleetwood Mac, the Prime Video limited series adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling novel chronicles the rise and fall of a fictional band, set in the 1970s. Led by singers Daisy Jones (played here by Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin), the fictional band experience bitter arguments, offstage tensions and incredible heights of success.
Christine McVie died in late November 2022, aged 79. Her cause of death was not disclosed at the time, with a statement from her family stating only that she “passed away peacefully” in hospital “following a short illness”.
In February this year, Mick Fleetwood discussed the possibility of Fleetwood Mac performing live again given McVie’s death. “Right now, I truly think the line in the sand has been drawn with the loss of Chris,” he said during an interview on the red carpet at this year’s Grammy Awards. “I’d say we’re done, but then we’ve all said that before. It’s sort of unthinkable right now.”
Last month, Fleetwood Mac announced the upcoming live album version of their seminal 1977 record ‘Rumours’. ‘Rumours Live’ is set to drop on September 8 via Rhino and features recordings taken at a show at Los Angeles’ Forum, attended by nearly 20,000 fans on August 29, 1977. It was one of three shows at the Forum, which came at the end of their tour in support of the album that had been released earlier that year.