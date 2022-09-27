Stevie Nicks on working with Gorillaz on ‘Cracker Island’: “I’m an honorary Gorilla, I’m so happy”

Stevie Nicks has spoken about the experience of working with Gorillaz on their forthcoming new album ‘Cracker Island’.

The Damon Albarn-led cartoon band are due to release the record on February 24, 2023 via Parlophone (pre-order here). It’ll feature their recent Tame Impala collaboration ‘New Gold’, as well as guest spots from the likes of Bad Bunny, Beck and Thundercat.

Nicks will appear on a song called ‘Oil’, and recalled becoming “an honorary Gorilla” during a new interview on Apple Music 1.

“Well, I have to tell you, it was really great,” she told Zane Lowe. “Because [‘Cracker Island’ co-producer] Greg Kurstin sent [the song] to me. I call Greg back, and I go, ‘Oh, I think this is now our new favourite song, and I haven’t even sung on it yet. But yes, I would love to do this’.”

Nicks continued: “I learned that song as if I had written that song and as if I was a Englishman, with that accent. And I love it so much.”

The Fleetwood Mac singer went on to reveal that her “one demand” to Gorillaz was to feature in the official ‘Oil’ music video. “Because that’s how I know about the Gorillaz, is because of all their crazy cartoon videos,” she explained.

“I want to be a Gorilla, and I want to have big, false eyelashes, and I want to have blonde hair, right? So, that’s what I said. And so, they’re doing it as we speak. And the whole song is… I think that song is somewhere between love and war.”

Nicks added: “I can’t wait till it comes out because I’m so proud of it. Now, I was an honorary Heartbreaker. I was an honorary Foo Fighter. And now, I’m an honorary Gorilla. I’m so happy.”

Speaking about the new Gorillaz album previously, the band’s guitarist Noodle explained: “‘Cracker Island’ is the sound of change and the chorus of the collective.” Drummer Russel added: “When the reckoning comes, gotta be ready to step through the gateway. Cracker Island’s got the entry codes…”.

Meanwhile, Stevie Nicks has shared a new cover of Buffalo Springfield‘s ‘For What It’s Worth’.