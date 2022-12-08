Stevie Nicks praises Lizzo’s “stunning” People’s Choice Awards speech

Stevie Nicks has praised Lizzo for delivering a “stunning” acceptance speech at this week’s People’s Choice Awards.

On Tuesday evening (December 6), Lizzo received two trophies at the ceremony in Santa Monica, California. She picked up the Song Of 2022 gong for her ‘Special’ single ‘About Damn Time’ and was honoured as this year’s People’s Champion.

The star’s mother, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, presented her with the latter award. “She’s a champion of others, she builds you up and she’s always in your corner,” she said of her daughter (via Rolling Stone).

Advertisement

After Lizzo took to the stage, she admitted that she was initially “on the fence about accepting” the honour.

“Because if I’m the people’s champ, I don’t need a trophy for championing people,” the artist explained. “Ever since the beginning of my career, I’ve used my platform to amplify marginalised voices.”

Lizzo then welcomed a group of 17 “activists and people that I think deserve this spotlight” to the stage. She introduced each of them by name and offered a brief explanation of how they’re working to bring about change in their communities.

Last night (December 7), Fleetwood Mac singer Nicks shared a note on social media in which she praised “dearest Lizzo”.

“In my opinion~ your presentation last night on the People’s Choice Awards was not only so beautiful and so needed~ that you get the award for being a great woman of our time,” she continued.

Advertisement

“I was so impressed and so touched that you put that together and pulled it off.”

Nicks added: “It was stunning~ and everyone heard you. You have given all women soundbites forever~ flute player, singer, songwriter, future politician…?”

The singer-songwriter concluded by saying that Lizzo’s “name is in the stars now”. You can see the message in the tweet above.

Lizzo recently opened up about about the racial stigmas and biases she believes are “inherent” in pop music, explaining that by way of segregationist efforts, the genre “has a racist origin”.