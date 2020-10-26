Stevie Nicks says viral Fleetwood Mac TikTok video has “blown my mind”

Stevie Nicks says the viral TikTok Fleetwood Mac video of ‘Dreams’ has “blown my mind”.

Last month, Nathan Apodaca became an online sensation after posting footage of himself skating while sipping from a bottle of Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry Juice. The clip, soundtracked by Fleetwood Mac’s classic ‘Rumours’ single, has since registered over 20 million hits on the platform.

Discussing the video’s viral success in a new interview with, CBS This Morning Nicks said: “This TikTok thing has, kind of, blown my mind,” she said. “I’m happy about it because it seems to have made so many people happy.”

Along with bandmate Mick Fleetwood and ex-guitarist Lindsey Buckingham, Nicks recently shared her own recreation of the video.

Posting a video in which she laces up roller skates while singing the 1977 hit, a bottle of cranberry juice also appeared in the background as an homage to Apodaca’s original clip.

Nicks tagged Dogg Face, Apodaca’s TikTok account, alongside the caption “Afternoon vibe. Lace ‘em up!”.

Streams of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’ received a huge boost following the success of the video. Plays of the track sprung from a daily average of 49,000 times a day to 105,000 following the viral plug.

Sales of the song also increased 184 per cent in the first three days of the original video being posted, and streaming numbers saw a 242 per cent increase in first-time listeners of the song.

In a recent interview with NME, Nicks spoke about how she and Christine McVie were a “force of nature” when playing in Fleetwood Mac together.

“In the first two months I was in the band, Chris and I made a pact that we would never be in a room full of famous English or American guitar players and be treated like second class citizens. If we weren’t respected, we would say, ‘this party’s over’. We have stayed true to that our entire career.”