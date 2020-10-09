Stevie Nicks shares new song ‘Show Them The Way’ with Dave Grohl on drums

Stevie Nicks has shared a new single, ‘Show Them The Way’, recorded with Dave Grohl on drums and produced by Greg Kurstin.

In a recent interview with Associated Press, Nicks said the song was inspired by a dream she had in 2008 where she played at a political benefit attended by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., John Lennon, John Lewis, John F. Kennedy and Bobby Kennedy. The inspiration is reflected literally in the lyrics.

“I was ready for the Kennedys/ I don’t know if it was 1960 or 1963,” Nicks sings on the track.

“Everything was timeless, even me/ I wasn’t old, I wasn’t young, I was just part of their dream/ A shadow walked with me down the hall, it was Martin Luther King.”

Listen to ‘Show Them The Way’ and an acoustic piano version below.

A music video directed by Cameron Crowe will be released soon.

The new song arrives ahead of the release of a live album and concert film based on her ’24 Karat Gold’ Tour. According to the film’s website, the album will available on vinyl, CD and to stream from October 30 through BMG. The film will be screened in select cinemas for two nights only, October 21 and October 25, with tickets on sale September 23.

In the same Associated Press interview, Nicks said the coronavirus pandemic was “stealing what I consider to be my last youthful years”.

“I don’t have just 10 years to hang around and wait for this thing to go away. I have places to go, people to sing for, another album to make. With every day that goes by, it’s like taking this time away from me. That I think is the hardest thing for me.”

Nicks revealed last month that she contacted her former Fleetwood Mac bandmate and ex-partner Lindsey Buckingham after he suffered a heart attack in 2019.

She added that she “never planned” for Buckingham to leave the band and was “disappointed” when it happened. “Any time we re-formed to do a tour or a record, I always walked in with hope in my heart. And I just was so disappointed. I felt like all the wind had gone out of my sails,” she said.