Stevie Wonder among performers announced for 2024 Grammys ‘In Memoriam’ segment

Annie Lennox, Jon Batiste and Fantasia Barrino will also be part of the tribute section of the show

By Max Pilley
Stevie Wonder
Stevie Wonder. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Stevie Wonder has been named as one of the performers for the ‘In Memoriam’ segment in tomorrow night’s Grammy Awards.

The R&B icon will pay particular tribute to Tony Bennett, who died last July at the age of 96. Bennett recorded a hit version of Wonder’s song ‘For Once In My Life’ in 1967, and the song remained in his set for 50 years. The two singers also recorded a duet of the track in 2006.

Other artists announced for the tribute section of the Grammys ceremony include Annie Lennox, who will honour Sinead O’Connor alongside Wendy & Lisa, formerly of Prince’s band The Revolution.

Fantasia Barrino, who stars in the new musical film version of The Color Purple, will pay tribute to the late Tina Turner, while Jon Batiste will remember the music executive Clarence Avant.

It was also recently reported that Miley Cyrus will be performing her hit single ‘Flowers’ at the ceremony, her first televised rendition of the song since its release. The song is nominated for Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

Other performers announced for the show include Billie EilishOlivia RodrigoDua Lipa, Travis Scott and Burna BoyU2 (who will perform via the first live broadcast from the Sphere in Las Vegas) and Joni Mitchellwho will perform at the Grammys for the first time in her over six-decade career.

Earlier this week, it was also confirmed that SZA will be performing at the event, which will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, while Tracy Chapman is also expected to perform ‘Fast Car’ with Luke Combs.

Trevor Noah is hosting the Awards for the fourth year in a row.

Taylor Swift, SZA, Victoria Monét and Phoebe Bridgers lead this year’s nominations – you can check out the full list here.

