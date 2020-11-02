Stevie Wonder performs his first new songs in 15 years at Joe Biden rally

Stevie Wonder has shown his support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at a drive-in rally in Detroit, where he also delivered a short set that included his first new songs in 15 years.

The R&B icon kicked off a four-song set with ‘Higher Ground’, before heading straight into new tracks ‘Can’t Put It In The Hands of Fate’ and ‘Where Is Our Love Song’ – which were both released last week.

“The only way we’re going to win this fight, a fight against injustice, is by voting,” Wonder told the crowd during his performance on Saturday night (October 31). “We must vote justice in and injustice out.”

He went on to describe tomorrow’s election as “the most important one of my lifetime”.

“When I’m in California hearing about a group of people that are trying to kidnap and murder the governor of this state, excuse my language, but that’s some bullshit. Unacceptable,” he said, referring to the foiled plans from a right-wing militia who are accused of attemptingto kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Wonder also rejected Trump’s plans to introduce a Juneteenth national holiday and said the Preisdent should instead give reparations “for the work that we’ve all done over the last 400 years, unpaid”.

The new tracks come after Wonder announced that he is leaving Motown Records after sixty years to sign with Republic Records.

“Even though I have left Motown, I never leave Motown. That’s Detroit. So I’m sure that we can figure out how we can do some things at Motown,” he said last month.

Joe Biden is currently leading national polls in the U.S. against Donald Trump, ahead of tomorrow’s election.