Sting announces Kuala Lumpur concert for ‘My Songs’ world tour

Sting has announced a March 2023 concert in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia for his ongoing ‘My Songs’ world tour.

The rock icon will perform at the Plenary Hall in KL Convention Centre this March 20 in a concert set to feature songs from throughout his career as a solo artist as well as from his time in The Police. English singer-songwriter Joe Sumner will also join Sting as a special guest at the concert.

Tickets will be made available to the public this October 28 at 10am local time via Go Live Asia, with a Sting fan club pre-sale set for October 26 and a Live Nation member pre-sale on October 27. Ticket prices range from MYR398 to MYR1288, not inclusive of ticket fee and booking charges.

Sting will perform a five-date run in Japan with stops in Tokyo, Nagoya, Hiroshima before making his way to Malaysia. It is currently not known if additional Asia tour dates will be announced.

Sting sold his entire songwriting catalogue to Universal Music Publishing Group in a deal earlier this year in February, which include the rights to all Sting’s solo songs and the songs he wrote for The Police. The deal was rumoured to be worth over $250million, with Sting himself explaining, “It is absolutely essential to me that my career’s body of work have a home where it is valued and respected – not only to connect with longtime fans in new ways but also to introduce my songs to new audiences, musicians and generations.”

Sting, who is due to return to the studio this year, also shared his regret over his 2007 reunion with Police bandmates Andy Summers and Stuart Copeland, which resulted in a world tour.

“At the time I labelled the tour an exercise in nostalgia. That was simply how I felt and is still how I feel today,” he explained. “I think it’s OK to be honest about your feelings and that was the way it went for me.

“That’s not a slight on the people I was with or the way things panned out, it’s just how I saw it by the end, and let’s be honest, that’s not how I wanted to remember it.”