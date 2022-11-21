Sting announces ‘My Songs’ concert in Singapore

Sting has announced a March 2023 concert in Singapore as part of his ongoing ‘My Songs’ world tour.

The concert, set to take place on March 22 at the Star Theatre, was announced via concert promoter Live Nation on Monday morning (November 21). Tickets to the concert will begin soon, with Fan Club presales kicking off on Tuesday (November 22) from 2pm local time till 11:59pm via Sting’s website.

PayPal presales take place from 2pm on November 23 until 11:59pm on November 24. Live Nation Members presales will take place from 2pm on November 24 onwards. General sales begin on Friday (November 25) from 2pm onwards.

Tickets are being priced at S$128, $168, $228, $288, $348 and $398.

Ahead of his upcoming Singapore show, Sting will perform a five-date run in Japan with stops in Tokyo, Nagoya, Hiroshima between March 8 and March 14 before making his way to Malaysia for a show in Kuala Lumpur on March 20. Tickets to Sting’s Malaysia concert can be found here.

Sting is expected to perform his solo material, as well as songs from The Police’s storied catalogue as part of his ‘My Songs’ tour. Earlier this year in February, Sting sold his entire songwriting catalogue to Universal Music Publishing Group in a deal which included the rights to all Sting’s solo songs and the songs he wrote for The Police.

The Asian tour dates for Sting’s ‘My Songs’ 2023 tour are:

March:

08 – Sun Plaza – Hiroshima, Japan

09 – Castle Hall – Osaka, Japan

11 – Ariake Arena – Tokyo, Japan

12 – Ariake Arena – Tokyo, Japan

14 – Gaishi Hall – Nagoya, Japan

20 – Plenary Hall – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

22 – Star Theatre – Singapore