Stormzy calls Adele’s Las Vegas show “the best I’ve ever seen”.

Stormzy has praised Adele‘s Las Vegas show as “the best” he’s ever seen.

The rapper was in the audience for the opening night of Adele’s ‘Weekends With Adele’ residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which kicked off last week and runs till March 2023, and has waxed lyrical about the “spectacular” concert.

“That was amazing. Honestly, probably the best show I’ve ever seen. And I’ve seen a lot of shows,” he said [via MusicNews.com]. “In terms of the intimacy of it. It was very like… you’re in there but it’s like a small theatre but it’s fucking Adele.

“It’s got all the glitz and glamour like a massive arena show, but it’s in a small place and it’s kind of like, wonderful. Beautiful and spectacular and glamorous… I was like, chefs kiss.”

Stormzy also recalled being “extremely starstruck” when Adele came to watch him perform. Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show, he said: “I’ve always been a big fan. She came to my London show and I was very, very starstruck. Extremely starstruck.

“I remember I was like, ‘Can I hug you? Oh, can I hug you again?’ I probably asked about three/ four times. She’s lovely.”

However, despite the pair being good friends, Stormzy doesn’t think a collaboration betwen them would ever be on the cards. Asked if he’d like to duet with Adele, he laughed and said: “Come on man, know what I mean. I wish, I wish… you’ve got to… there’s leagues and levels. Are you fucking joking.”

Stormzy’s new album ‘This Is What I Mean’ was released today (November 25). In a four-star review, NME wrote: “With ‘This Is What I Mean’, Stormzy continues to lead the way: another goal ticked off on that checklist, then.”

In a message shared to Twitter earlier today, the rapper – real name Michael Owuo Jr. – urged his fans to listen to the album with “an open heart”.

“If you hate it after I promise to God I’m perfectly fine with that, I’m just grateful you listened with openness,” he wrote.