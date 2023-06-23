Stormzy returns with new Dave-produced Fredo collaboration ‘Toxic Trait’

Stormzy has returned with a brand new single featuring Fredo that’s produced by Dave – watch the video for ‘Toxic Trait’.

The new song is the London rapper’s first material since his third album ‘This Is What I Mean’, and comes with an official video featuring daytime TV legend Alison Hammond, among others.

Discussing the video, director Femi Ladi said:“After listening to the lyrics, I wanted to have fun with this video. I liked the idea of bringing a renaissance-style painting to life, whilst still feeling grounded in the world of Stormzy.

Advertisement

“We collaborated on all the scenarios together which was great – as well as being able to bring in the likes of Fredo and Alison Hammond for their own toxic therapy sessions!”

Watch Stormzy’s ‘Toxic Trait’ video below.

The new track has arrived soon after Stormzy shared that he’s currently working on new music following the release of his third album last November.

In an interview with Rolling Stone UK, Stormzy spoke about the next steps since releasing his latest album.

“I think I’m just where I’m meant to be, and I’m who I’m meant to be and I’m doing what I’m meant to do,” he said.

Advertisement

“I think the album reaffirmed my confidence, and it let me know that I should always stick to my guns, and I should always be brave.”

He continued: “I think even going forward with other albums, and new music, it’s like, ‘Just always trust yourself, back yourself to be brave, and be confident with your musical decisions, and carry on being free, and carry on being the cowboy and carry on just going into whatever musical terrain or musical experience that you want to do.’”

The first wave of acts for Stormzy‘s ‘This Is What We Mean Day’ at All Points East 2023 were also announced recently.

Last November it was confirmed that the Croydon MC would be taking over Victoria Park in London on August 18 as part of this summer’s APE gig series. He’s curated the full bill for the day and is set to deliver a headline show that evening.

Organisers then revealed that Stormzy will be joined at the event by Kehlani, Sampha, Knucks, Lucky Daye, WSTRN, Ms Banks and The No Signal Stage. Tickets are on sale now – purchase yours here.