Stormzy shares brilliant FLO remix of ‘Hide & Seek’

Stormzy has shared a remix of ‘This Is What I Mean’ track ‘Hide & Seek’ featuring buzzy R&B trio FLO – check it out below.

Stormzy’s collaboration with FLO was confirmed earlier in the week, when the band shared a snippet on their TikTok.

The full track has now been released, with FLO taking to social media to say that “this is our first time featuring on a single and we couldn’t be prouder to jump on this beautiful track.”

Advertisement

The album version ‘Hide & Seek’ originally featured vocals from Nigerian singers Oxlade, Äyanna, and Teni (via Genius) with this new version seeing FLO add their own verse to the track. Check it out below.

Stormzy is set to headline All Points East 2023 on August 18 2023 alongside a curated lineup and recently featured on Bree Runway’s surprise EP ‘Woah, What A Blur!’.

FLO meanwhile have just been confirmed as the winners of BBC’s Sound Of 2023 poll after picking up the BRITS Rising Star Award for 2023. They also feature as part of the NME 100, a list of essential new artists set to conquer 2023.

Advertisement

Speaking in this week’s NME Big Read cover interview, FLO’s Renée said: “Everyone who works with us is amazing, but we fight to be involved in everything. Right from our EP [2021’s ‘The Lead’], we made a presentation to show the label, ‘This is what we want to release, this is what it’s going to look like, this is the timeline’. When people see greatness from three young Black women… praise our management absolutely, but praise us too.”

Elsewhere the trio said they would love to collaborate with PinkPantheress, after recently performing live on the producer, singer and TikTok star’s Boiler Room session.

“It sounds so deep, but I didn’t even get as far as imagining all these artists who I’m obsessed with liking us,” FLO’s Stella told NME. “Even yesterday, we had newspapers saying that Beyoncé was considering us to support on the UK dates of her ‘Renaissance’ tour… that’s the first I’d heard of that! It’s just crazy stuff happening all the time – things that I couldn’t even think to dream up.”

Speaking to NME about their ambitions, Renée said: “Since girl groups are basically non-existent right now, we have a chance to really make music that people can feel and relate to and bring back that sound. We want to sell out arenas and just completely take over!”