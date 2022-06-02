‘Stranger Things’’ Sadie Sink talks starring in Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well’ film

Sadie Sink, who plays Max in Stranger Things, has spoken about working with Taylor Swift on her ‘All Too Well’ short film.

Released last year to promote ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’, the fifteen-minute short film saw Sink team up with Dylan O’Brien (Maze Runner).

The seven chapters of the film – ‘An Upstate Escape’, ‘The First Cracks In The Glass’, ‘Are You Real?’, ‘The Breaking Point’, ‘The Reeling’, ‘The Remembering’ and ‘Thirteen Years Gone’ – each chronicle a formative period in Sink and O’Brien’s fictionalised relationship, with Swift cameoing as an older version of Sink’s character at the end.

Advertisement

Now, speaking about the film in an interview with Glamour, Sink said: “For me, it was just a cool opportunity to step out of being a kid on screen.”

“It was really special to me. Taylor is someone I’ve always wanted to work with, but never thought I would because I didn’t think our paths would ever cross,” she added. “She’s such an incredible human being, so smart and so grounded. To have her as a friend, as a director, as a mentor and to be able to bring such an iconic song to life was just an honour.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Sink says how portraying Max in Stranger Things helped with her own confidence. “Self-belief is obviously such an important thing and people preach about it all the time, but it’s a lot harder in practice,” she said.

“Confidence is something that always goes up and down. There are times when you’re feeling really confident and other times where you’re a little more insecure. For me, playing Max, who is such an outspoken and bold character has really helped build my own confidence up,” she continued.

Advertisement

“Throughout middle school and high school, I don’t think there was ever a moment where I wasn’t doubting myself or feeling insecure and just trying to find myself. You really have to get past those teenage years before you get there.”

The first part of season four of Stranger Things premiered last week (May 27) and quickly caused a surge in streams of Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ after it was used in multiple scenes involving Sadie Sink.

The final two episodes of season four are set to be released July 1, with season five set to be the last season of Stranger Things.