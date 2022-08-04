‘Stranger Things’ star Jamie Campbell Bower announces new single ‘I Am’

Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower has announced that he’s releasing a new song called ‘I Am’ next week.

The actor and musician portrays the sinister villain Vecna in the fourth season of the hit Netflix show. As Kerrang! notes, he was previously the frontman of the London punk band Counterfeit before launching a career as a solo artist.

During a recent interview on The Tonight Show…, host Jimmy Fallon put it to Bower that he has a new track coming out next Friday (August 12). “I do, yes,” he replied, with Fallon then confirming it’ll be called ‘I Am’.

“I’m so excited,” Bower continued. “Everything feels just not real right now.” He subsequently shared the news on his official Twitter account. You can check out both posts below.

Elsewhere in the interview Bower recited Lizzo lyrics using his low, menacing Vecna voice. He also said he’d been inspired by Doug Bradley’s portrayal of Hellraiser for the role.

Bower previously revealed that he listened to Placebo’s cover of ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’ to help him get out of character after playing Vecna. The original Kate Bush version of the song appeared prominently in Stranger Things 4, leading to a huge resurgence in popularity.

Prior to appearing in Stranger Things, Bower spoke to NME about how he enjoyed the freedom of being a solo musician. “I feel creatively in the best space that I’ve been in for a long time, if ever,” he said at the time.

“I want to be cautious here because I don’t want to be like, ‘Oh, well, I’m the lone wolf and I don’t need anyone’, but there is certainly something to be said for just going with your gut and going with intuition.”

Bower recently opened up about his experience of addiction and celebrated seven-and-a-half years of sobriety.