Stray Kids welcome the holiday season with mini-music video for ’24 To 25′

Stray Kids have previewed their upcoming track ’24 to 25’ with a mini Christmas-themed music video.

In the new visual, the boyband welcome Christmas from their cosy home as they bake cookies and decorate for the celebration. Later, they step outside to play in the snow, soundtracked by a snippet of the upcoming ’24 to 25’.

“I want you to stay for Christmas / On this cosy night / Stay for Christmas / Put everything down / Stay for Christmas / It’s cold outside, come to me / 24 to 25, babe, just stay with me,” they sing tenderly.

’24 to 25’ is set to appear on their forthcoming holiday project, ‘Christmas EveL’, due out November 29 at 6pm KST. The release also feature dual lead singles, ‘Christmas EveL’ and ‘Winter Falls’, as well as an English version of the track ‘Domino’ from their August studio album ‘NOEASY’.

3RACHA, a sub-unit of the group comprising members Bang Chan, Han and Changbin, are notably credited on all four tracks on the record as both writers and producers.

The surprise announcement of Stray Kids’ holiday release was first made on November 11 at midnight KST, detailing the release date for ‘Christmas EveL’ alongside a teaser poster. ‘Christmas EveL’ marks the group’s second release of the year, after ‘NOEASY’.

In other news, Stray Kids member Felix revealed that he was selected by the boyband’s leader, Bang Chan, to join the group. “I didn’t expect a person like me, who was trying to be like him – good at singing, dancing, rapping – to be picked [by Bang Chan],” Felix said. “It made me want to work harder.”