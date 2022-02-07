Stray Kids’ Bang Chan says Day6’s Young K helped him “a lot” as a trainee

Stray Kids’ leader Bang Chan has revealed that Day6 member Young K gave him a lot of feedback while they were trainees.

In a recent interview with Teen Vogue, the K-pop opened up about his journey as a musician. While Bang Chan emphasised that he did not like “relying” on others, he also shared that he had looked to older trainees at JYP Entertainment for advice as he worked on songs as a trainee.

“My next-room neighbor was [Day6’s] Young K, Brian hyung, and sometimes I’d let him listen to what I wrote,” recounted the Stray Kids’ leader, who had joined the agency’s trainee programme at age 13. “He’d give me good feedback. He’s very straightforward. That helped me a lot when I was learning to make music.”

“I’m not the type to ask for feedback, but the people who I’m close with, I can at least be a little brave and ask them what they think about it,” added the singer-songwriter, expressing his gratitude for his senior label mate.

Elsewhere in the interview, Bang Chan discussed his role as the boyband’s leader, describing his bandmates as “good little demons”. “They’re just really nice kids, and they listen to what I have to say. I listen to what they have to say, too. We communicate a lot. It’s all thanks to them that I can be who I am right now,” he said.

In other news, fellow Stray Kids member Hyunjin has shared that a recent live performance had rekindled his love for performing after over two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. “It really recharged our energy, and I felt like I had rediscovered my reason for being on stage,” said the star.

“Even now, it’s the feeling I got from that performance that’s still keeping me going.”