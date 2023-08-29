Stray Kids’ Bang Chan says he isn’t allowed to continue his livestream series

Stray Kids member Bang Chan has revealed that he is no longer allowed to continue his popular livestream series, Chan’s Room.

Bang Chan has been known to host weekly livestreams on YouTube, and formerly on VLIVE, where he would chat with fans and talk on various topics. The musician launched the series in early 2019, with the latest episode being held on May 14 this year.

Notably, the May 14 episode of Chan’s Room drew controversy over remarks Bang Chan had made about generational differences in greeting etiquette, following his experience at the Music Bank in Paris event in April.

Bang Chan later apologised for this comments in a post on the official Stray Kids Instagram. “I thought about the impact my words and behaviour can have on others, and have deeply reflected on myself,” he wrote at the time.

In a fan-captured video on Twitter, during what appears to be a fanmeeting event, Bang Chan reveals that he “can’t do Chan’s Room anymore”. He added: “I want to actually, but the company says no.”

didn’t wanna drop this info on you guys like this…but pls don’t expect channies room anymore.. like i always said from the beginning it is the COMPANYS!! doing i’m tired of everyone thinking its his choice when its not.. heres the proof for u jyp boot lickers.. now leave us… pic.twitter.com/BQwIT8hjG9 — 짜니🐺★⁵ (@prettychannies) August 28, 2023

In other news, Stray Kids will perform at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, which takes place at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Tuesday, September 12. Other performers include Måneskin, Demi Lovato, Karol G and more.

Meanwhile, two members of the boyband recently became ambassadors for luxury fashion houses. Australian member Felix Lee will represent French brand Louis Vuitton, while Hyunjin will work with Italy’s Versace.