Stray Kids score third consecutive Billboard 200 Number One with ‘5-Star’

K-pop boyband Stray Kids have topped the Billboard 200 with their latest release, ‘5-Star’.

According to new data released by Billboard, Stray Kids have scored their third consecutive Billboard 200 Number One with their new album ‘5-Star’. It follows their two 2022 releases, ‘Maxident’ and ‘Oddinary’.

Stray Kids’ new record topped the Billboard 200 with 249,500 equivalent album units in the United States for the week ending June 8. Of that figure, 235,000 came from pure album sales, marking the largest sales week for an album this year so far.

‘5-Star”s sales figures are also the largest since Taylor Swift‘s ‘Midnights’, which moved 1.14million units in its first week of release in November 2022.

Notably, Stray Kids were not the only K-pop act in the Top Five this week. They were joined by boyband ENHYPEN, who debuted at Number Four with their new mini-album ‘Dark Blood’.

ENHYPEN’s ‘Dark Blood’ is their highest-charting release yet, selling 88,000 equivalent album units. Of that figure, 85,000 came from album sales.

In other K-pop news, K-pop agency YG Entertainment has detailed its plans for boyband TREASURE. The group are set to release a full-length album in August, and will also set a new sub-unit the month prior.

Meanwhile, BTS members Suga and Jin have opened up about what led to the latter’s MAMA 2018 speech, where he shared that the group had considered disbanding.

“That was when we were promoting ‘Fake Love’ and every month, we only had a day and half [to rest]. I got really mad over that half day,” Jin shared. “For about three months, we only had one day off each month.”