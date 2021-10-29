Stray Kids’ Changbin teams up with Thai rappers F.HERO and MILLI on ‘Mirror Mirror’

Changbin of Stray Kids has collaborated with Thai hip-hop artists F.HERO and MILLI on a new single, ‘Mirror Mirror’.

Thai hip-hop musicians F.HERO and MILLI enlisted the Stray Kids rapper on a new collaboration track ‘Mirror Mirror’, that dropped alongside its music video yesterday (October 28).

The trio are seen in various luxurious rooms across a sprawling mansion, with Changbin delivering his guest verse from a dimly-lit, empty hallway, while MILLI indulges in a lavish meal with four masked dancers and F.HERO struts the mansion’s hallways.

Advertisement

“Showing off money, showing off body / Bragging about connections / Praising yourself, Go get some sleep / Those who go with the flow, just like the disposable chopsticks,” Changbin disses on his verse.

The new single marks the second solo collaboration with another artist for Changbin, the first being ex-Wanna One member Yoon Ji-sung’s 2019 single ‘You… Like The Wind’, a track off the latter’s debut solo album ‘Aside’.

Meanwhile, both MILLI and F.HERO are renowned musicians in the Thai and Asian hip-hop realm, with the latter boasting several hits under his belt, such as ‘LOVE ENER’ featuring Thai co-ed duo Luss and ‘Sry’ featuring fellow Thai rapper Mairayap.

In other Stray Kids news, the JYP Entertainment boyband released their latest full-length album ‘NOEASY’ in August, making it their first comeback since being crowned the winners of Mnet reality series Kingdom: Legendary War. The project notably featured the lead single ‘Thunderous’, alongside 13 other B-sides including ‘Sorry, I Love You’, ‘Cheese’ and more.