Stray Kids currently working on new music, reportedly set for release in August

K-pop boy band Stray Kids are currently working on new music, their agency JYP Entertainment has confirmed.

Yesterday (June 29, South Korean news outlet SPOTV News originally reported that the boyband would be making their return in late August. According to the report, the comeback will coincide with the release of their forthcoming Kingdom Week TV special, which is the group’s prize for winning the Mnet reality TV competition Kingdom: Legendary War.

In response, the group’s label later confirmed in a statement to Newsen that Stray Kids are indeed “preparing for a new album”, as translated by Soompi. However, the company also noted that “exact timing of the release has not been decided and will be announced once it is confirmed”.

In addition, member Hyunjin, who has been on hiatus since February, is also said to be participating in the upcoming release, according to The Korea Herald. Earlier this week, JYP announced that Hyunjin would official return from hiatus in July, after a period of self-reflection.

Over the weekend, the boyband has surprised fans with a digital single titled ‘Mixtape: OH’ and its accompanying music video, both of which notably feature Hyunjin. The song was Stray Kids’ first new music release since being crowned the winners of Kingdom: Legendary War.

Meanwhile, member Bang Chan recently teamed up with TWICE’s Tzuyu on a cover of ‘ME!’, originally by Taylor Swift and Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie. The cover is the latest addition to the girl group’s ‘Melody Project’ series, where the individual members of TWICE release song covers on the group’s YouTube channel.