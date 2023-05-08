Hear a preview of Stray Kids’ new song, ‘DLC’

Stray Kids have released a preview of their new song ‘DLC’, from their upcoming studio album ‘5-Star’.

At midnight KST on May 8, the K-pop boyband previewed ‘DLC’ with the release of a short music video for the upcoming track. In the clip, the boyband vibe to the dance-pop song in a bar and a boxing ring.

“Without anyone knowing / We’re only going to dance like crazy / It’s just that, I like it, la-la-la / Nobody, nobody, please don’t care about me, it’s okay / Let’s go crazy until the sunrise,” they sing in the preview.

‘DLC’ will appear on Stray Kids’ upcoming third studio album ‘5-Star’, which is scheduled to be released on June 2. The record will feature 12 songs, including their August 2022 track ‘Mixtape: Time Out’, a Korean version of their Japanese single ‘The Sound’ and more.

‘5-Star’ is the follow-up to Stray Kids’ 2021 sophomore studio album ‘NOEASY’. It will also be their first release in over seven months, following their October 2022 mini-album ‘Maxident’, which featured the song ‘Case 143’.

Stray Kids recently wrapped up their ‘Maniac’ world tour, which ended March 31 with a final encore show at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. The tour had begun in June 2022, following the release of their eighth mini-album ‘Oddinary’.

Earlier this year, Stray Kids member Han released a new solo song titled ‘Volcano’. The track was written by Han and co-composed with bandmate Bang Chan, and was released as part of the boyband’s ‘SKZ-RECORD’ series.