Stray Kids member Felix suffers back injury, to “limit” participation in upcoming show

Stray Kids member Felix will have a limited participation in the group’s upcoming concert following a recent back injury.

Earlier today (February 9), JYP Entertainment announced in a V Live post that Felix was recently diagnosed with an intervertebral disk herniation, following a detailed check-up with his doctor after experiencing back pain.

JYP Entertainment said that there will be “no effect on his everyday activities”, but said that doctors have “recommended that he avoid postures and activities that pressure his waist”, as translated by Soompi.

As such, Felix’s performances during the group’s upcoming show, ‘SKZ’S CHOCOLATE FACTORY’, will be “limited”. The rapper will return to fully participating in performances after “doctors confirm that his back has fully recovered.”

“We apologize for having to share the sudden news and causing concern to all STAY who have been looking forward to seeing Felix perform,” JYP Entertainment added. “JYPE will provide our utmost to support the artist’s recovery.”

In other news, fellow Stray Kids member Hyunjin has shared that a recent live performance had rekindled his love for performing after over two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. “It really recharged our energy, and I felt like I had rediscovered my reason for being on stage,” said the star.

“Even now, it’s the feeling I got from that performance that’s still keeping me going.”