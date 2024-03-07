Stray Kids’ Felix makes runway debut at Paris Fashion Week

Stray Kids member Felix recently made his runway debut at Paris Fashion Week during Louis Vuitton’s F/W 2024 womenswear show.

Korean-Australian K-pop idol Felix of boyband Stray Kids walked the runway for Louis Vuitton on Tuesday (March 5), as part of the luxury fashion house’s F/W 2024 womenswear show during Paris Fashion Week at the Cour Carrée du Louvre.

The singer-rapper showcased pieces designed by Louis Vuitton’s creative director Nicolas Ghesquière for its latest collection, which included a pair of two-toned gray pants, a white turtleneck and matching fur gloves. Felix was later joined by Squid Game actress Jung Jo-yeon, who opened the Louis Vuitton show, to lead the runway’s finale.

Felix’s runway debut for Louis Vuitton comes several months after the K-pop idol was named the French luxury fashion house’s newest house ambassador in August 2023. Other K-pop idols affiliated with the brand include BTS’ J-hope, Hyein of girl group NewJeans and more.

Paris Fashion Week 2024 was also attended by a slew of other K-pop stars. NewJeans’ Hyein, TWICE’s Nayeon and Lisa of BLACKPINK were spotted attending the same Louis Vuitton show. Lisa notably took her Instagram to thank Ghesquière for inviting her to the event.

Prior to the Louis Vuitton show, BLACKPINK members Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé appeared at shows by Chanel, Dior and Saint Laurent, respectively. Meanwhile, IVE singer Wonyoung, TWICE’s Momo and (G)I-DLE’s Minnie were spotted at the Miu Miu showcase.

Elsewhere, aespa’s Giselle attended the Loewe show on March 1. She has also since been named an ambassador of the Spanish luxury fashion house, joining Taeyong from K-pop boyband NCT.

In other K-pop news, SHINee member Taemin has confirmed that he will be leaving SM Entertainment after 16 years at the K-pop agency, saying that he would be “embarking on a new journey soon”.