Stray Kids score first Billboard Hot 100 entry with ‘LALALALA’

K-pop boyband Stray Kids have scored their first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 with their new single, ‘LALALALA’.

Today (November 21), Billboard confirmed Stray Kids’ new achievement in a tweet through its official Billboard Charts account. ‘LALALALA’ makes its debut on the Hot 100 at Number 90 this week.

Notably, this makes Stray Kids the second-ever K-pop boyband to chart on the Billboard Hot 100, following BTS. Other male Korean musicians to enter the chart include Big Bang‘s Taeyang, Psy, as well as all seven members of BTS.

.@Stray_Kids are officially #Hot100-charting artists! The group lands it’s first-ever entry on the chart this week, as “LALALALA” debuts at No. 90. 🎶🔥📈 — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) November 20, 2023

This milestone comes just a day after Stray Kids topped the Billboard 200 albums chart for the fourth time with their latest mini-album, ‘ROCK-STAR’. The project’s lead single is ‘LALALALA’.

The group’s first Billboard 200 Number One record was the March 2022 mini-album ‘Oddinary’, which featured the hit single ‘Maniac’. They would also top the chart again in October 2022 with ‘Maxident’, and June this year with ‘5-Star’.

The K-pop boyband were also awarded the Top K-Pop Album for ‘5-Star’ during the 2023 Billboard Music Awards. During the same night, girl group NewJeans took home the trophy for Top Global K-Pop Artist.

