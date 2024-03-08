Stray Kids’ Han drops new self-composed track ’13’

Stray Kids singer-songwriter Han has released a brand-new track titled ’13’ on the band’s YouTube channel.

’13’ was officially released on March 8 at midnight KST, and is the latest in a wider YouTube series by Stray Kids dubbed ‘SKZ-RECORD’, an initiative where Stray Kids members release original songs and covers that are not officially part of their discography.

Han marks the latest contribution to the series with an original track, which credits him as its writer and composer, alongside producers such as Vendors’ Helixx and ZENUR. The video containing the song comes with a picture of Han, and is not released on any other platform.

Advertisement

The eight-piece last released music together in November 2023 with the mini-album ‘ROCK-STAR’, led by title track ‘LALALALA’. As with the rest of Stray Kids’ discography, all songs on ‘ROCK-STAR’ were co-written, composed and arranged by the group’s production sub-unit 3RACHA.

3RACHA consists of members Bang Chan, Changbin and Han. The trio have been behind all of Stray Kids’ music, including those released before the group made their official debut in 2018.

Stray Kids were also recently announced as headliners for two upcoming music festivals held in Europe. They are set to perform at I-Days Milano, held in Milan, Italy, on July 12 and will subsequently head to London to headline BST Hyde Park 2024 in London on July 14, making them the second K-pop act to do so following BLACKPINK last year.

Meanwhile, bandmate Felix made his runway debut yesterday at Paris Fashion Week during Louis Vuitton’s F/W 2024 womenswear show. The singer-rapper showcased pieces designed by Louis Vuitton’s creative director Nicolas Ghesquière for its latest collection and was joined by Squid Game’s Jung Ho-yeon to lead the runway’s finale.

Felix’s runway debut for Louis Vuitton comes several months after the K-pop idol was named the French luxury fashion house’s newest house ambassador in August 2023. Other K-pop idols affiliated with the brand include BTS’ J-hope, Hyein of girl group NewJeans and more.