Stray Kids’ Hyunjin is Versace’s newest global brand ambassador

South Korean singer Hyunjin, a member of the K-pop boyband Stray Kids, has been named Versace’s newest global brand ambassador.

Hyunjin’s new appointment as the Italian luxury fashion house’s new global ambassador was first announced today (July 20) by Women’s Wear Daily. According to the news outlet, the K-pop idol is set to front the brand’s upcoming Versace Holiday 2023 campaign, which will be launched this November.

“I’m so excited to be starting my Versace journey as a global ambassador and to make beautiful moments together,” said Hyunjin, per WWD. “I am both inspired and honored to play a part in the house’s truly amazing heritage, and that Donatella [Versace] believes I have the Versace attitude. I’m filled with anticipation and can’t wait to experience the artistic synergy with her.”

“I am delighted Hyunjin is joining the Versace family,” added Donatella Versace, the brand’s chief creative officer. “I am constantly inspired by new voices defining culture around the world and for me Hyunjin has great new energy and creativity. I love his confidence and freedom of expression. He is a true Versace man.”

Earlier this month, prior to Versace’s official announcement, the Stray Kids’ member was spotted at the Versace Pop-up store opening in Seoul. Back in May, Hyunjin also attended the launch of Dua Lipa and Versace’s ‘La Vacanza’ collection in Cannes, where he met Australian singer Troye Sivan.

In related news, BTS‘ V was recently named the new brand ambassador for luxury jeweller Cartier, following a previously confirmed ambassadorship with Celine in March 2023. Earlier this year, his bandmate Jimin was named Tiffany & Co.’s newest ambassador, and has since starred in a new campaign for the brand.

Elsewhere, BTS member RM was previously welcomed to the Bottega Veneta “family” by the brand’s creative director Matthieu Blazy, while Jungkook became the newest global ambassador for Calvin Klein.