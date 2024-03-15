Stray Kids’ Hyunjin drops new solo track ‘long for you’

Stray Kids singer Hyunjin has released a brand-new solo track ‘long for you’, as part of the group’s ongoing ‘SKZ-RECORD’ series.

The song dropped earlier today (March 15) on Stray Kids’ YouTube channel and is the latest in the band’s ongoing series of releases on the platform dubbed ‘SKZ-RECORD’.

‘long for you’ has become the latest contribution to the series, and credits Hyunjin himself as both its sole writer and co-composer, alongside producer and singer Joha. The video also features exclusive cover art that was also created by Hyunjin.

The last member to release new material under ‘SKZ-RECORD’ was bandmate Han, who dropped an original, self-composed song titled ’13’ just last week. He was also credited as a co-lyricist on the song.

The eight-piece last released music together in November 2023 with the mini-album ‘ROCK-STAR’, led by title track ‘LALALALA’. As with the rest of Stray Kids’ discography, all songs on ‘ROCK-STAR’ were co-written, composed and arranged by the group’s production sub-unit 3RACHA.

3RACHA consists of members Bang Chan, Changbin and Han. The trio have been behind all of Stray Kids’ music, including those released before the group made their official debut in 2018.

Stray Kids were also recently announced as headliners for two upcoming music festivals held in Europe. They are set to perform at I-Days Milano, held in Milan, Italy, on July 12 and will subsequently head to London to headline BST Hyde Park 2024 in London on July 14, making them the second K-pop act to do so following BLACKPINK last year.