Stray Kids announce the return of Hyunjin, release new song ‘Mixtape: OH’

Hyunjin of South Korean boyband Stray Kids is set to return to the group after a lengthy hiatus.

On June 26 at Midnight KST, the boyband surprised fans by releasing a new digital single called ‘Mixtape: OH’ and an accompanying music video, both of which feature Hyunjin. The singer had been on hiatus since February, following bullying accusations, which he later apologised for.

In a statement released on the same day, JYP Entertainment announced that Hyunjin would official return from hiatus in July, after a period of self-reflection. “Hyunjin made donations to people in need and took part in volunteer work while he was on his hiatus,” it wrote, per The Korea Times. “With a more conscientious and mature attitude, he will kick off promotional activities with other members beginning in July.”

‘Mixtape: OH’ was composed by producing subunit 3RACHA (aka Bang Chan, Changbin and Han) and is the boyband’s first release after winning the reality TV competition Kingdom: Legendary War.

The mid-tempo pop love song, which is a departure from the group’s more usual hip-hop and EDM-driven sound. the boyband sing about the frustration of feeling immature in front of the one they love. “When I hold your hand, I feel younger / Don’t look at me like that,” they sing on the chorus.

Back in February, an anonymous forum poster alleged that the idol bullied them during their time at middle school in their early teens. JYP Entertainment later launched an investigation into the matter, speaking to the forum poster, former teachers and others who were students at the time.

Hyunjin then took a hiatus from the group’s activities for self-reflection, and had also reportedly apologised to the accuser in person, as well as to fans on Instagram. While he was on hiatus, Stray Kids participated in Mnet’s reality TV competition Kingdom: Legendary War.