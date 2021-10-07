Stray Kids are on a mission in music video for Japanese single ‘Scars’

South Korean boyband Stray Kids have dropped a music video for their brand-new Japanese single ‘Scars’.

The video chronicles the group as they embark on a journey into a mysterious land, as they following a sparkle of fireflies as they lead the boyband towards a giant box of light. The clip also features shots of the group’s sleek and powerful choreography. “I’ll push forward / Even if I will get hurt / Oh oh this won’t change my heart,” Stray Kids harmonise on the chorus.

Advertisement

‘Scars’ is the group’s second original Japanese single thus far, following ‘Top’ from their debut Japanese compilation album ‘SKZ2020’. ‘Scars’ will be included in Stray Kids’ upcoming Japanese single album titled ‘Scars/Thunderous’, which is due out on October 13.

‘Scars/Thunderous’ will also feature Japanese versions of ‘Thunderous’, the title track of their latest Korean studio album ‘NOEASY’, as well as 2018’s ‘My Pace’. In addition, it’ll also include an additional original Japanese song titled ‘Call’.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone India, in light of the release of ‘NOEASY’, the group shared why they wanted to incorporate traditional Korean instruments into ‘Thunderous’. “We wanted to express how grand our traditional musical sounds can be, as well as the possibilities of combining these sounds with K-pop,” Changbin said.

Stray Kids released their sophomore studio album ‘NOEASY’ on August 23. The record is their first release since winning Mnet reality TV programme Kingdom: Legendary War, and also includes the return of member Hyunjin following a lengthy hiatus.