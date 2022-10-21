Stray Kids release ticketing details for Singapore stop of ’Maniac’ world tour

Stray Kids have released ticketing details for the Singapore stop of their ongoing ‘Maniac’ world tour.

Stray Kids are set to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on February 5, 2023. The city-state is the last show in the Asia leg of the ‘Maniac’ world tour, preceded by shows in Bangkok and Jakarta.

The boyband took to Twitter earlier today to announce that ticket sales for their forthcoming show in the city-state will open next week. The Live Nation presale will open on October 27, 2PM local time, before going on sale to the general public on October 28, 10AM local time.

Stray Kids 2nd World Tour "MANIAC" in SINGAPORE Show Info

23.2.5(SUN) @ SINGAPORE INDOOR STADIUM Ticket Open (Local Time)

LN Presale￨22.10.27(THU) 2PM – 11:59PM

General Sale￨22.10.28(FRI) 10AM

#StrayKids #스트레이키즈#2ndWorldTour_MANIAC#MANIAC #YouMakeStrayKidsStay pic.twitter.com/2o5ahOpfiR — Stray Kids (@Stray_Kids) October 21, 2022

Advertisement

Fans can sign up for presale access through the Live Nation Singapore website, and tickets will be available for purchase through the Ticketmaster website or through SingPost outlets.

CAT 1 Standing, CAT 2 and CAT 6 tickets are priced at $288, while CAT 3 tickets are priced at $248. CAT 4 tickets are priced at $208, while CAT 5 and CAT 7 tickets are priced at $168, excluding booking fees.

VIP tickets are priced at $348, with standing and seated options available. VIP ticket holders will be given access to a soundcheck party to be held before the show as well as an exclusive merchandise counter. VIP ticket holders will also be given a commemorative pass and lanyard.

VIP Standing ticket holders will also be given priority entry to the standing pens at the concert. However, there is no designated area set aside for VIP ticket holders in the standing sections of the venue.