Stray Kids announce Manila fanmeet this January

Stray Kids are set to return to Manila for a fanmeet this January.

The K-pop group will hold their fanmeet at the SM Mall of Asia Arena this January 20 in a collaboration with local clothing brand BENCH/. Further details including ticket prices and packages have not yet been revealed as of the time of writing.

Calling the attention of all STAYs, mark your calendars! 📢📢📢 We know you've been waiting for this. 🤗 We're bringing our #GlobalBENCHSetter, @Stray_Kids, for a very exciting and memorable Fan Meet event on Jan 20, 2023 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. pic.twitter.com/RMeHEwcEYQ — BENCH/ (@benchtm) November 9, 2022

Stray Kids are currently on their second world tour, dubbed ‘Maniac’. The group are set to perform at the Beach City International Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia this November 12 and 13 before returning to Southeast Asia in February for a run of shows that include concerts in Singapore, Thailand and Japan. The group will return to the Philippines on March 11 and 12 for a two-night stop on their world tour, where they will perform at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Manila.

The group released their seventh mini-album ‘Maxident’ on October 7. The eight-track mini-album includes the tracks ‘Case 143’, ‘3RACHA’, ‘Taste’ and ‘Can’t Stop’, with all lyrics on the album written by Stray Kids themselves. The group were also involved in composing all eight songs.

‘Maxident’ is their second domestic release of the year following their sixth mini-album ‘Maniac’, which arrived in March. In a four-star review by NME, Rhian Daly wrote that the record sees Stray Kids maintaining their reputation for constantly breaking new ground with each release, with “both fresh sounds and fresh subject matter” that “doesn’t compromise Stray Kids’ unique musical DNA in the process” of tackling the topic of love.

Stray Kids, he wrote, showed their mettle as “a group of true experimenters and artists showing their thrilling progression in real-time”.