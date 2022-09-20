Stray Kids preview upcoming mini-album ‘Maxident’ in new mashup video

Stray Kids have unveiled snippets of their forthcoming ‘Maxident’ mini-album through a mashup clip.

On September 19, the eight-member boyband shared a mashup video comprising tracks from their upcoming seventh mini-album ‘Maxident’. The record, due out on October 7 at 1pm KST, will be accompanied by the release of the music video for its lead single ‘Case 143’.

The new clip previews all eight tracks on ‘Maxident’ including its lead single and unit tracks ‘3RACHA’, ‘Taste’ and ‘Can’t Stop’. All lyrics on the album were written by Stray Kids themselves, who were also involved in composing all eight tracks.

‘Maxident’ will also see the re-release of Stray Kids’ Japanese single ‘Circus’ in Korean, with lyrics penned by the act’s production trio 3Racha – that is, the members Bang Chan, Changbin and Han.

The boyband first announced their imminent return earlier this month with a cinematic comeback trailer, revealing its release date and title.

‘Maxident’ will be their second domestic release of 2022, after their sixth mini-album ‘Maniac’ arrived in March. Shortly after its release, Stray Kids embarked on their world tour of the same name, visiting over 20 cities across South Korea, Japan and North America.

In a five-star review of the tour’s penultimate show in Anaheim, California, NME’s Rhian Daly wrote: “In K-pop, the generation that came before Stray Kids might not have been disappointing, but it’s obvious that this group has no intention of settling for being a footnote in the scene’s story.”