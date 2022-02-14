Watch the thrilling trailer for Stray Kids’ upcoming project ‘Oddinary’

K-pop boyband Stray Kids have unveiled an exciting new visual for their forthcoming project, ‘Oddinary’.

On February 13, during a fan meet and greet at the Olympic Park’s Olympic Hall in Seoul, the eight-member act announced that they would be releasing their new mini-album ‘Oddinary’ in March. The boyband went on to screen a special trailer for the release, which was later uploaded on their YouTube channel.

In the new visual, member Felix enters a building called “Ordinary” and is seemingly transported to a different dimension. He then encounters the other Stray Kids members, who attempt to corner him.

In the “outside” world, each of them are also seen on missing persons advertisements and posters. “Do you want to be Oddinary?” reads an accompanying caption.

JYP Entertainment has also officially announced the release date for ‘Oddinary’, which is slated to arrive on March 18. “Stray Kids will solidify its presence and continue its surge in popularity through the extraordinary music, concept and performance of the new well-made release,” said the agency, per Korea JoongAng Daily.

The upcoming record marks Stray Kids’ first release of 2022, and comes just over three months after their holiday single album ‘Christmas EveL’ dropped last November. That record had featured a number of Christmas songs, along with an English version of ‘Domino’ from their second studio album ‘Noeasy’.

Last week, it was revealed that JYP Entertainment has expanded its partnership with US-based label Republic Records. The two companies, who had been working together towards the international expansion of girl group TWICE since 2020, will now include Stray Kids and girl group ITZY in their promotions outside of South Korea.