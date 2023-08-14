Stray Kids’ Seungmin releases new solo song ‘Hold On’

Vocalist Seungmin of K-pop boyband Stray Kids has released a new solo track titled ‘Hold On’.

On August 13, the K-pop singer unveiled his new original solo song ‘Hold On’ on the boyband’s official YouTube channel. The track was written and composed by Stray Kids bandmates Han and Bang Chan.

“Though I cannot see you at the moment / Someday, after quite some time has passed / When I stand before you, please / Come running to me once again,” he sings on the chorus.

Seungmin’s new track is the latest in Stray Kids’ ‘SKZ-RECORD’ YouTube series, through which members of the group drop song covers and unofficial tracks. Their last release from the project had been the fan-dedicated track ‘Party’s Not Over’ which dropped on August 1, the ‘birthday’ of their fan base.

Other ‘SKZ-RECORD’ original songs released this year include ‘Snain’ by Changbin, Felix and Seungmin and ‘Volcano’ by Han.

Back in May, Stray Kids released their third studio album ‘5-Star’ and its lead single ’S-Class’. The record also included the track ‘Topline’ featuring Korean-American rapper Tiger JK, the Korean-language version of their February 2023 Japanese single ‘The Sound’ and more.

In a five-star review of the album, NME’s Crystal Bell described ’S-Class’ as “an intricate puzzle of booming rap, thrumming bass, sultry electro, ’90s hip-hop, sparkling pop and grimy club, a sonorous Rubik’s cube as complex as it is enthralling.”

